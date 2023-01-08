Who's Playing
Boston University @ American
Current Records: Boston University 9-7; American 11-3
What to Know
The American Eagles haven't won a contest against the Boston University Terriers since Jan. 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. American and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 73-68 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Terriers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 win over the Lafayette Leopards on Thursday.
The wins brought American up to 11-3 and Boston University to 9-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: American ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Eagles' 8.50% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University have won seven out of their last 13 games against American.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Boston University 85 vs. American 67
- Jan 10, 2022 - Boston University 79 vs. American 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boston University 64 vs. American 60
- Jan 05, 2020 - American 67 vs. Boston University 63
- Jan 23, 2019 - American 70 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 02, 2019 - American 86 vs. Boston University 74
- Feb 14, 2018 - American 60 vs. Boston University 56
- Jan 17, 2018 - American 69 vs. Boston University 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - Boston University 67 vs. American 64
- Jan 11, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 03, 2016 - American 69 vs. Boston University 64
- Feb 10, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. American 51
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. American 50