Who's Playing

Boston University @ American

Current Records: Boston University 9-7; American 11-3

What to Know

The American Eagles haven't won a contest against the Boston University Terriers since Jan. 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. American and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 73-68 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Terriers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 win over the Lafayette Leopards on Thursday.

The wins brought American up to 11-3 and Boston University to 9-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: American ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston University has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 19th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Eagles' 8.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston University have won seven out of their last 13 games against American.