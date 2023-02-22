Who's Playing

Navy @ American

Current Records: Navy 17-11; American 15-12

What to Know

The American Eagles and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Bender Arena. Navy should still be riding high after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.

American was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Forward Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Navy and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with a 65-53 win at home. Forward Daniel Deaver was the offensive standout of the contest for Navy, picking up 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Eagles are now 15-12 while the Midshipmen sit at 17-11. Navy is 11-5 after wins this season, and American is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 19 games against American.