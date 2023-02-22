Who's Playing
Navy @ American
Current Records: Navy 17-11; American 15-12
What to Know
The American Eagles and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Bender Arena. Navy should still be riding high after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.
American was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Forward Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Navy and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with a 65-53 win at home. Forward Daniel Deaver was the offensive standout of the contest for Navy, picking up 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.
The Eagles are now 15-12 while the Midshipmen sit at 17-11. Navy is 11-5 after wins this season, and American is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 19 games against American.
- Jan 28, 2023 - American 73 vs. Navy 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Navy 71 vs. American 64
- Feb 16, 2022 - Navy 55 vs. American 46
- Jan 29, 2022 - Navy 47 vs. American 45
- Feb 21, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. American 60
- Feb 20, 2021 - Navy 72 vs. American 60
- Jan 17, 2021 - Navy 71 vs. American 59
- Jan 16, 2021 - Navy 87 vs. American 86
- Feb 19, 2020 - American 71 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 05, 2020 - American 62 vs. Navy 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - Navy 60 vs. American 56
- Feb 06, 2019 - Navy 77 vs. American 67
- Jan 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Navy 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Navy 61 vs. American 44
- Jan 05, 2018 - Navy 70 vs. American 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - American 74 vs. Navy 58
- Jan 25, 2017 - Navy 71 vs. American 53
- Feb 24, 2016 - American 72 vs. Navy 65
- Jan 27, 2016 - American 63 vs. Navy 58