Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-12, App. State 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for App. State. The App. State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Mountaineers earned a 76-68 win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Eagles on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with Georgia Southern: they've now lost four in a row.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 14-4. As for the Chanticleers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went App. State's way against Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup last Thursday as App. State made off with a 70-45 win. Will App. State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.