Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ App. State Mountaineers
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-12, App. State 14-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.50
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for App. State. The App. State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Last Wednesday, the Mountaineers earned a 76-68 win over the Panthers.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Eagles on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with Georgia Southern: they've now lost four in a row.
The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 14-4. As for the Chanticleers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. App. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Everything went App. State's way against Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup last Thursday as App. State made off with a 70-45 win. Will App. State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
App. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 14.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
Series History
App. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 11, 2024 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 45
- Jan 19, 2023 - Coastal Carolina 93 vs. App. State 84
- Jan 05, 2023 - App. State 63 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79