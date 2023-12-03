Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: San Fran. 5-2, Arizona State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.49

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. San Fran. pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Sun Devils.

San Fran. waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Golden Gophers 76-58. 76 seems to be a good number for San Fran. as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Fran. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Williams was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, a fact Arizona State proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-61 win over the Bearkats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Arizona State.

Arizona State can attribute much of their success to Jose Perez, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Frankie Collins, who scored 12 points along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Dons' win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for the Sun Devils, they pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Arizona State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Fran. in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Fran. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arizona State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State and San Fran. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.