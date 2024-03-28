Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Clemson 23-11, Arizona 27-8

How To Watch

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Thursday as the Arizona Wildcats and the Clemson Tigers will duke it out at 7:09 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Arizona earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-68 victory over Dayton. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Arizona's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaden Bradley, who scored 12 points along with three steals and three blocks. Caleb Love was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Clemson earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They came out on top against Baylor by a score of 72-64.

Among those leading the charge was Chase Hunter, who scored 20 points along with six assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Joseph Girard III, who scored 13 points.

Arizona is on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 27-8 record this season. As for Clemson, their win bumped their record up to 23-11.

Arizona is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 22-12-1 and Clemson is 8-4.

Odds

Arizona is a big 7.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.