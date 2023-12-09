Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Wisconsin 7-2, Arizona 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will be playing at home against the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Arizona sitting on seven straight wins and Wisconsin on six.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 27 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Raiders 82-55 at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 23.5 in Arizona's favor.

Arizona's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Love, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Pelle Larsson was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Badgers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans on Tuesday, taking the game 70-57.

Wisconsin's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Steven Crowl, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and AJ Storr, who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Crowl continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was John Blackwell, who scored 10 points.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 7-0 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.4 points per game. As for the Badgers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.