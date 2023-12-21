Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 5-6, Arkansas 7-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Abilene Chr. has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bud Walton Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though UTEP scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Abilene Chr. still came out on top. The Wildcats walked away with an 88-82 win over the Miners. With that victory, Abilene Chr. brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Meanwhile, Arkansas made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Lipscomb. They skirted past the Bisons 69-66. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Arkansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Makhi Mitchell led the charge by scoring 12 points along with five rebounds. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played. Another player making a difference was Tramon Mark, who scored 17 points.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Razorbacks, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Abilene Chr. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Abilene Chr. came up short against Arkansas in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 85-72. Can Abilene Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.