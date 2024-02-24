Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Missouri 8-18, Arkansas 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Missouri took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 78-71.

Arkansas relied on the efforts of Tramon Mark, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Makhi Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Mark didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 13th straight loss. They fell 72-67 to the Volunteers.

Missouri's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Noah Carter, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Sean East II who scored 24 points along with six assists. Carter didn't help Missouri's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The win got the Razorbacks back to even at 13-13. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 16 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 91-84. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.