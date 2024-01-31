Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-14, Auburn 16-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Auburn. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena. The timing is sure in Auburn's favor as the squad sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Commodores have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Auburn's game on Saturday was all tied up 21-21 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 64-58 to the Bulldogs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Auburn has scored all season.

Auburn's loss came about despite a quality game from Johni Broome, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Commodores couldn't handle the Volunteers on Saturday and fell 75-62. That's two games in a row now that Vanderbilt has lost by exactly 13 points.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 16-4. As for the Commodores, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Auburn strolled past the Commodores in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 80-65. Will Auburn repeat their success, or do the Commodores have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a big 18-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.