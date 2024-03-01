Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Bellarmine 8-22, Austin Peay 16-14

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at F&M Bank Arena. Austin Peay knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Knights like a good challenge.

Last Wednesday, the Governors didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Colonels, but they still walked away with a 83-79 victory.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Bellarmine found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 90-74 bruising from the Bisons. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bellarmine in their matchups with the Bisons: they've now lost three in a row.

The Governors have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-14 record this season. As for the Knights, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-22.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Austin Peay haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Austin Peay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Bellarmine against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-18-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Austin Peay's 15-10-1.

Odds

Austin Peay is a big 9.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and Bellarmine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.