Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Tarleton State 2-2, Austin Peay 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Tuesday. Their bruising 86-63 defeat to the Braves might stick with them for a while.

Tarleton State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Bubu Benjamin, who scored 16 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist, and Lue Williams who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, the Governors came up short against the Miners on Friday and fell 71-63. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Texans' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Governors, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

Tarleton State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tarleton State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Austin Peay is a slight 2-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

