Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-11, Baylor 9-2

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Follow: CBS Sports App

After two games on the road, Baylor is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ferrell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Bears couldn't handle the Blue Devils and fell 78-70.

Yves Missi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 11th match. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Hurricane on the road and fell 79-50. Miss Valley State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, Miss Valley State had strong showings from Rayquan Brown, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds, and Arecko Gipson, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 9-2. As for the Delta Devils, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-11.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Baylor have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 28.7 rebounds per game. Given Baylor's sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Baylor against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 117-53 victory. With Baylor ahead 61-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Baylor won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.