How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Baylor

Current Records: West Virginia 18-6; Baylor 22-1

What to Know

The #1 Baylor Bears and the #14 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. The Bears are looking to extend their current 21-game winning streak.

Baylor beat the Texas Longhorns 52-45 on Monday.

Meanwhile, West Virginia entered their game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Mountaineers fell to Kansas 58-49. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 14 points along with nine boards.

Baylor's victory brought them up to 22-1 while West Virginia's loss pulled them down to 18-6. Baylor is 20-1 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Baylor.