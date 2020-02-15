How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Baylor vs. West Virginia basketball game

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Baylor

Current Records: West Virginia 18-6; Baylor 22-1

What to Know

The #1 Baylor Bears and the #14 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. The Bears are looking to extend their current 21-game winning streak.

Baylor beat the Texas Longhorns 52-45 on Monday.

Meanwhile, West Virginia entered their game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Mountaineers fell to Kansas 58-49. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 14 points along with nine boards.

Baylor's victory brought them up to 22-1 while West Virginia's loss pulled them down to 18-6. Baylor is 20-1 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against Baylor.

  • Feb 23, 2019 - Baylor 82 vs. West Virginia 75
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Baylor 85 vs. West Virginia 73
  • Mar 08, 2018 - West Virginia 78 vs. Baylor 65
  • Feb 20, 2018 - West Virginia 71 vs. Baylor 60
  • Jan 09, 2018 - West Virginia 57 vs. Baylor 54
  • Feb 27, 2017 - Baylor 71 vs. West Virginia 62
  • Jan 10, 2017 - West Virginia 89 vs. Baylor 68
  • Mar 05, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Baylor 58
  • Feb 06, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Baylor 69
Our Latest Stories