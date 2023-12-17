Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating CS Fullerton 54-25.

Boise State entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will CS Fullerton step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: CS Fullerton 6-4, Boise State 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will stay at home for another game and welcome the CS Fullerton Titans at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Boise State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 34 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Demons at home to the tune of 95-54. With that win, Boise State brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Tyson Degenhart, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cam Martin, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four last Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets and snuck past 62-60.

The Broncos pushed their record up to 7-3 with that victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Titans, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Looking forward to Sunday, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Boise State is a big 12.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.