Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Boise State

Current Records: New Mexico 20-7; Boise State 21-6

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Boise State sidestepped the UNLV Rebels for a 73-69 win. Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who had 19 points in addition to five boards, and guard Max Rice, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico took their game against the San Jose State Spartans last week by a conclusive 96-68 score. New Mexico's forward Morris Udeze did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Broncos are now 21-6 while the Lobos sit at 20-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Boise State comes into the contest boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.1. But New Mexico ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.49

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico have won seven out of their last 13 games against Boise State.