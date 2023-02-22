Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Boise State
Current Records: New Mexico 20-7; Boise State 21-6
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Boise State sidestepped the UNLV Rebels for a 73-69 win. Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who had 19 points in addition to five boards, and guard Max Rice, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Mexico took their game against the San Jose State Spartans last week by a conclusive 96-68 score. New Mexico's forward Morris Udeze did his thing and posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
The Broncos are now 21-6 while the Lobos sit at 20-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Boise State comes into the contest boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.1. But New Mexico ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.1 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.49
Odds
The Broncos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Mexico have won seven out of their last 13 games against Boise State.
- Jan 20, 2023 - New Mexico 81 vs. Boise State 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boise State 71 vs. New Mexico 63
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boise State 89 vs. New Mexico 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Boise State 77 vs. New Mexico 53
- Feb 23, 2020 - Boise State 74 vs. New Mexico 61
- Dec 04, 2019 - New Mexico 80 vs. Boise State 78
- Mar 06, 2019 - New Mexico 73 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Boise State 73 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boise State 90 vs. New Mexico 62
- Feb 14, 2017 - New Mexico 78 vs. Boise State 73
- Jan 17, 2017 - New Mexico 81 vs. Boise State 70
- Feb 17, 2016 - New Mexico 80 vs. Boise State 78
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Mexico 88 vs. Boise State 83