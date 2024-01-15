Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-10, Boston College 10-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Boston College is heading back home. The Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Boston College and Clemson on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Eagles fell 89-78 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Mason Madsen, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish came up short against the Seminoles on Saturday and fell 67-58. Notre Dame has not had much luck with Florida State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Markus Burton, who scored 20 points.

The Eagles have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 7-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Boston College's sizeable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston College was able to grind out a solid victory over Notre Dame when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 84-72. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Notre Dame turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston College and Notre Dame both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.