Syracuse Orange @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Syracuse 14-6, Boston College 12-8

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Syracuse has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Syracuse Orange and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Orange earned a 77-65 win over the Wolfpack.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Judah Mintz, who scored 20 points along with nine assists and four steals, and J.J. Starling, who scored 26 points. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Chris Bell was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Boston College's game on Saturday was all tied up 23-23 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged the Fighting Irish out 61-58. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Devin McGlockton, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Orange have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Syracuse hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid victory over Boston College in their previous matchup on January 10th, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Syracuse since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Syracuse has won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last 5 years.