No. 24 Virginia Tech @ Boston College

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-1; Boston College 6-6

The #24 Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a game against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Hokies and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

If there were any doubts why Virginia Tech was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Grambling Tigers with a sharp 74-48 win. Virginia Tech's guard Sean Pedulla did his thing and had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, BC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks last Tuesday, winning 63-56. BC can attribute much of their success to forward CJ Penha Jr., who had 15 points, and guard Jaeden Zackery, who had 16 points. Zackery hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The wins brought the Hokies up to 11-1 and the Eagles to 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. Less enviably, BC is stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Boston College.