Who's Playing
No. 24 Virginia Tech @ Boston College
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-1; Boston College 6-6
What to Know
The #24 Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a game against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Hokies and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
If there were any doubts why Virginia Tech was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Grambling Tigers with a sharp 74-48 win. Virginia Tech's guard Sean Pedulla did his thing and had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, BC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks last Tuesday, winning 63-56. BC can attribute much of their success to forward CJ Penha Jr., who had 15 points, and guard Jaeden Zackery, who had 16 points. Zackery hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The wins brought the Hokies up to 11-1 and the Eagles to 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. Less enviably, BC is stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Boston College.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston College 68 vs. Virginia Tech 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston College 77 vs. Virginia Tech 73
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston College 61 vs. Virginia Tech 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 80
- Feb 25, 2017 - Virginia Tech 91 vs. Boston College 75
- Jan 29, 2017 - Virginia Tech 85 vs. Boston College 79
- Feb 23, 2016 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Boston College 56