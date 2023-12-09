Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: California 3-5, Butler 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will head out on the road to face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

California's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They strolled past the Broncos with points to spare, taking the game 84-69.

California's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Cone, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Jaylon Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Butler entered their tilt with Buffalo with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Bulldogs walked away with a 72-59 victory over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Butler can attribute much of their success to Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Less helpful for Butler was DJ Davis' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Golden Bears' victory bumped their record up to 3-5. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

California might still be hurting after the devastating 82-58 defeat they got from Butler in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can California avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.