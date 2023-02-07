Who's Playing

St. John's @ Butler

Current Records: St. John's 14-10; Butler 11-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs haven't won a contest against the St. John's Red Storm since Feb. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Butler and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 60-52. Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jayden Taylor, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, St. John's found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-71 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday. Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (14 points), guard AJ Storr (14 points), and guard Andre Curbelo (13 points) were the top scorers for St. John's.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Butler is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bulldogs are now 11-13 while the Red Storm sit at 14-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler is stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 39th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Butler have won eight out of their last 15 games against St. John's.