Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Butler

Current Records: The Citadel 2-1; Butler 2-1

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Butler took their game against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday by a conclusive 95-67 score. Butler's guard Chuck Harris looked sharp as he had 22 points and seven assists along with five boards. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Tuesday was the absolute smackdown The Citadel laid on the Morris College Hornets.

Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. With both Butler and The Citadel swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.