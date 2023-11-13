Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 1-1, California 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will be playing at home against the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Haas Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored California last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-79 to the Tigers. California found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jaylon Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jalen Cone, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Trojans on the road and fell 85-59. Cal-Baker. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Kaleb Higgins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 19 points.

The Golden Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Roadrunners, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Going forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-19 record against the spread.

California came up short against Cal-Baker. in their previous matchup back in March of 2017, falling 73-66. Can California avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

California is a big 12.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.