Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Tulane 3-1, California 2-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 0:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at JSerra Pavilion. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

On Tuesday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Golden Bears had to settle for a 75-72 defeat against the Miners. That's two games in a row now that California has lost by exactly three points.

Despite their loss, California saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Tulane's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 80-77. Tulane didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Sion James, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Golden Bears now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Green Wave, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-1.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be California's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Tulane is a solid 5.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

