Halftime Report

Campbell is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Hofstra.

If Campbell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-9 in no time. On the other hand, Hofstra will have to make due with an 8-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Hofstra 8-8, Campbell 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Hofstra is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Hofstra last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 71-68. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Hofstra, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Tyler Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 32 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaquan Carlos, who scored 13 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday and fell 68-62. Campbell got off to an early lead (up 14 with 17:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Campbell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Laurynas Vaistaras, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jasin Sinani, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

The Pride have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9.

Looking forward to Saturday, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Hofstra is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 9-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

