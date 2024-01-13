Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Hofstra 8-8, Campbell 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Hofstra Pride are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Fightin' Blue Hens and fell 68-62. Campbell got off to an early lead (up 14 with 17:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Campbell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Laurynas Vaistaras, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jasin Sinani, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hofstra on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 71-68. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Hofstra, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Thomas, who scored 32 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Jaquan Carlos, who scored 13 points along with five steals.

The Fighting Camels' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9. As for the Pride, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8.