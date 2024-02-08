Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Northeastern 8-15, Campbell 11-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

Campbell will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Campbell suffered their closest loss since December 30, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 77-74. Campbell has struggled against the Seahawks recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Elijah Walsh, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Jasin Sinani, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 59-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seawolves. The matchup was a 22-22 toss-up at halftime, but Northeastern couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northeastern struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Fighting Camels now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

Odds

Northeastern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

