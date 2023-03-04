Who's Playing

Current Records: Niagara 15-13; Canisius 9-19

The Canisius Golden Griffins haven't won a game against the Niagara Purple Eagles since March 6 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Golden Griffins will stay at home another game and welcome Niagara at 3:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Canisius had enough points to win and then some against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, taking their matchup 64-51.

Meanwhile, Niagara was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 66-65 to the St. Peter's Peacocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Canisius is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Golden Griffins are now 9-19 while the Purple Eagles sit at 15-13. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Canisius has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

The Golden Griffins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Niagara have won nine out of their last 14 games against Canisius.