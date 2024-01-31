Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Clemson looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-22 lead against Louisville.

Clemson came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Louisville 6-14, Clemson 13-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Clemson. The Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Tigers lost 72-71 to the Blue Devils on a last-minute free throw From Tyrese Proctor.

The losing side was boosted by PJ Hall, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 69-52 bruising from the Cavaliers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Virginia: they've now lost nine in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Louisville struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Virginia racked up 18 assists.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 13-6. As for the Cardinals, they bumped their record down to 6-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home.

Clemson came up short against Louisville in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 83-73. Will Clemson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clemson is a big 15.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Clemson and Louisville both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.