App. State Mountaineers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: App. State 11-4, Coastal Carolina 4-10

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Chanticleers couldn't handle the Ragin Cajuns and fell 85-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored App. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 66-62 loss to they. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points they have scored all season.

The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina beat App. State 93-84 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Does Coastal Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will App. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

App. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.