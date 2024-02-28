Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Arkansas State 15-14, Coastal Carolina 8-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina and the Red Wolves are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

On Saturday, the Chanticleers ended up a good deal behind the Monarchs and lost 75-59.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State entered their tilt with the Jaguars with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Red Wolves took down the Jaguars 95-78 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Arkansas State did.

The Chanticleers dropped their record down to 8-19 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. As for the Red Wolves, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 15-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina ended up a good deal behind the Red Wolves when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 86-69. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.