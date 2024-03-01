Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: James Madison 27-3, Coastal Carolina 8-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is 0-3 against the Dukes since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dukes will skip in buoyed by nine consecutive wins.

On Wednesday, the Chanticleers came up short against the Red Wolves and fell 71-60. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with the Red Wolves: they've now lost three in a row.

Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Dukes beat the Panthers 84-78 on Wednesday. That's two games straight that James Madison has won by exactly six points.

The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 15 of their last 20 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-20 record this season. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 27-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina was pulverized by the Dukes 105-67 when the teams last played on February 1st. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.