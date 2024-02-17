Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 12-14, Coastal Carolina 6-17

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

Marshall is 3-0 against the Chanticleers since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Marshall is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact Marshall found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 73-58 bruising from the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 82-75 on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marshall strolled past the Chanticleers in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 91-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.