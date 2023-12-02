Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Winthrop 5-3, Coastal Carolina 2-4

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Winthrop Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Coastal Carolina finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They had just enough and edged the Spartans out 72-70. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Winthrop has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 38 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Bruins 90-49 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Winthrop did.

The Chanticleers' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Coastal Carolina beat Winthrop 86-81 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will Coastal Carolina repeat their success, or does Winthrop have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Winthrop.