Who's Playing
George Washington @ Davidson
Current Records: George Washington 15-14; Davidson 14-14
What to Know
The Davidson Wildcats and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Belk Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats had just enough and edged out the Dukes 71-67. The top scorers for Davidson were guard Grant Huffman (16 points), guard Foster Loyer (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (14 points).
Meanwhile, George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, winning 92-85. It was another big night for George Washington's guard James Bishop, who had 29 points and nine assists.
The wins brought Davidson up to 14-14 and the Colonials to 15-14. The Wildcats are 6-7 after wins this season, George Washington 6-8.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
Series History
Davidson have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Davidson 78 vs. George Washington 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - George Washington 107 vs. Davidson 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Davidson 73 vs. George Washington 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Davidson 87 vs. George Washington 58
- Jan 10, 2018 - Davidson 72 vs. George Washington 45
- Feb 15, 2017 - Davidson 74 vs. George Washington 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - George Washington 73 vs. Davidson 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Davidson 87 vs. George Washington 80
- Feb 03, 2016 - George Washington 79 vs. Davidson 69