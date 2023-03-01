Who's Playing

George Washington @ Davidson

Current Records: George Washington 15-14; Davidson 14-14

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats and the George Washington Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Belk Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats had just enough and edged out the Dukes 71-67. The top scorers for Davidson were guard Grant Huffman (16 points), guard Foster Loyer (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (14 points).

Meanwhile, George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, winning 92-85. It was another big night for George Washington's guard James Bishop, who had 29 points and nine assists.

The wins brought Davidson up to 14-14 and the Colonials to 15-14. The Wildcats are 6-7 after wins this season, George Washington 6-8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.