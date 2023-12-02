Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Grambling 2-5, Dayton 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be playing at home against the Grambling Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Grambling took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Dayton, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% better than the opposition, a fact Dayton proved on Wednesday. They skirted past the Mustangs 65-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Dayton.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to Koby Brea, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists, and DaRon Holmes II, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 80-67 to the Trojans.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for the Tigers, the last time they won on the road was back last Sunday. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Dayton against Grambling when the teams last played back in December of 2019 as the team secured a 81-53 victory. Will Dayton repeat their success, or does Grambling have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.