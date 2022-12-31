Who's Playing
Elon @ Delaware
Current Records: Elon 2-12; Delaware 8-6
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Elon's road trip will continue as they head to Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Delaware. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Phoenix's 2022 ended with a 62-50 loss against the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. One thing holding Elon back was the mediocre play of guard Sean Halloran, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. This also makes it three games in a row in which Halloran has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, Delaware's 2022 ended with an 87-73 defeat against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. A silver lining for Delaware was the play of guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 22 points and six assists.
The Phoenix are now 2-12 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 8-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Delawares have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
Series History
Delaware have won ten out of their last 15 games against Elon.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Delaware 71 vs. Elon 62
- Jan 22, 2022 - Delaware 80 vs. Elon 77
- Jan 31, 2021 - Delaware 75 vs. Elon 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Delaware 66 vs. Elon 43
- Feb 13, 2020 - Delaware 81 vs. Elon 75
- Jan 18, 2020 - Delaware 79 vs. Elon 78
- Jan 31, 2019 - Elon 57 vs. Delaware 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Delaware 77 vs. Elon 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Delaware 86 vs. Elon 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Delaware 72 vs. Elon 57
- Feb 03, 2018 - Elon 89 vs. Delaware 76
- Feb 25, 2017 - Elon 81 vs. Delaware 59
- Feb 09, 2017 - Delaware 76 vs. Elon 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Elon 77 vs. Delaware 59
- Feb 04, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Delaware 56