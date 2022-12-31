Who's Playing

Elon @ Delaware

Current Records: Elon 2-12; Delaware 8-6

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Elon's road trip will continue as they head to Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Delaware. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Phoenix's 2022 ended with a 62-50 loss against the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. One thing holding Elon back was the mediocre play of guard Sean Halloran, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. This also makes it three games in a row in which Halloran has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Delaware's 2022 ended with an 87-73 defeat against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. A silver lining for Delaware was the play of guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 22 points and six assists.

The Phoenix are now 2-12 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 8-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 35th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Delawares have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware have won ten out of their last 15 games against Elon.