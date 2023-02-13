Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Delaware

Current Records: Stony Brook 9-17; Delaware 12-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Stony Brook Seawolves will be on the road. Stony Brook and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The Seawolves will be strutting in after a win while Delaware will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies this past Saturday, winning 69-59.

Delaware lost a heartbreaker to the Drexel Dragons when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Wednesday. Delaware fell just short of Drexel by a score of 58-54. The top scorer for the Fightin' Blue Hens was guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15 points).

The Seawolves ended up a good deal behind Delaware when they played when the teams previously met three seasons ago, losing 75-61. Can Stony Brook avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.