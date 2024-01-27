Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 10-12, Denver 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Denver Pioneers and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Denver scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Coyotes, the Pioneers got past the Coyotes on a last-second jump shot. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Among those leading the charge was Tommy Bruner, who scored 49 points along with eight assists and three steals. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Touko Tainamo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Neb.-Omaha has not had much luck with Oral Roberts recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Frankie Fidler, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Marquel Sutton was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Pioneers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Denver strolled past Neb.-Omaha in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 95-80. Does Denver have another victory up their sleeve, or will Neb.-Omaha turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.