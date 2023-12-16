Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Northwestern 7-2, DePaul 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will be home for the holidays to greet the Northwestern Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul will be strutting in after a victory while Northwestern will be stumbling in from a loss.

DePaul finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They walked away with a 75-68 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday. The victory was just what DePaul needed coming off of a 89-64 loss in their prior match.

Chico Carter Jr. and Jeremiah Oden were among the main playmakers for DePaul as the former scored 14 points along with eight assists and the latter scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

Northwestern came into the match on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 75-73. It was the first time this season that Northwestern let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Boo Buie, who scored 23 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Langborg, who scored 18 points.

The Blue Demons' victory bumped their record up to 2-7. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: DePaul have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've made 37.6% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

DePaul was pulverized by Northwestern 83-45 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 6 games against DePaul.