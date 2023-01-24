Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Drake

Current Records: Indiana State 13-8; Drake 15-6

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Drake Bulldogs. Drake should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Sycamores will be looking to regain their footing.

Indiana State came up short against the Murray State Racers this past Saturday, falling 82-73. Indiana State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Courvoisier McCauley (19), center Robbie Avila (18), guard Cameron Henry (16), and forward Cade McKnight (11).

Meanwhile, the sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown Drake laid on the Evansville Aces. Drake relied on the efforts of guard Roman Penn, who posted a double-double on 18 dimes and 13 points, and guard Tucker DeVries, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points. Penn's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Missouri State Bears last Wednesday.

The Sycamores are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Indiana State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana State since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Sycamores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Drake have won ten out of their last 15 games against Indiana State.