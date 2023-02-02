Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Drexel

Current Records: College of Charleston 21-2; Drexel 12-10

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Drexel and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with College of Charleston winning the first 79-75 at home and the Dragons taking the second 80-79.

The game between Drexel and the Elon Phoenix on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Drexel falling 72-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Drexel's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Amari Williams, who had 23 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 85-81 to the Hofstra Pride. That makes it the first time this season the Cougars have let down their home crowd. One thing holding College of Charleston back was the mediocre play of guard Dalton Bolon, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

The Dragons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Drexel.