Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-3; Duke 3-1

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights' road trip will continue as they head to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the #7 Duke Blue Devils. Duke should still be feeling good after a win, while the Knights will be looking to get back in the win column.

Bellarmine came up short against the Clemson Tigers on Friday, falling 76-66. One thing holding Bellarmine back was the mediocre play of guard Peter Suder, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duke was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 92-58 at home. Four players on Duke scored in the double digits: center Kyle Filipowski (18), guard Tyrese Proctor (13), forward Mark Mitchell (12), and guard Jacob Grandison (10).

The Knights are now 2-3 while the Blue Devils sit at 3-1. Duke is 1-1 after wins this season, and Bellarmine is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.