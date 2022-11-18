Who's Playing

Delaware @ No. 7 Duke

Current Records: Delaware 1-1; Duke 2-1

What to Know

The #7 Duke Blue Devils will be playing at home against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Duke was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 69-64 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The top scorers for the Blue Devils were center Kyle Filipowski (17 points) and guard Jeremy Roach (16 points). That makes it three consecutive games in which Kyle Filipowski has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware was close but no cigar last week as they fell 75-71 to the Air Force Falcons. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Fightin' Blue Hens had been the slight favorite coming in. Jameer Nelson Jr. (18 points) was the top scorer for Delaware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.