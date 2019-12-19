How to watch Duke vs. Wofford: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Duke vs. Wofford basketball game
Who's Playing
Wofford @ No. 4 Duke
Current Records: Wofford 7-4; Duke 9-1
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to the #4 Duke Blue Devils' court at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Wofford came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, sneaking past 68-64. Wofford G Trevor Stumpe looked sharp as he had 19 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Duke and the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Duke wrapped it up with a 77-63 win. Duke got double-digit scores from four players: G Tre Jones (15), F Wendell Moore Jr. (12), C Vernon Carey Jr. (12), and G Jordan Goldwire (10). Wendell Moore Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan State Spartans two weeks ago.
Their wins bumped the Terriers to 7-4 and the Blue Devils to 9-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wofford comes into the contest boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. The Blue Devils have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 10th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 83.4 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $131.22
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 19-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
