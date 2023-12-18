Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Bradley 6-4, Duquesne 7-2

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will take on the Duquesne Dukes in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at LeBron James Arena. Bradley is staggering into the matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Duquesne will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Bradley last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-69 to the Vikings.

Despite their loss, Bradley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malevy Leons, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Christian Davis was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dukes beat the Peacocks 68-59 last Friday.

Duquesne's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jimmy Clark III led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six steals and five assists. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Dae Dae Grant, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Braves' defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Dukes, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Bradley is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Bradley came up short against Duquesne when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 78-70. Can Bradley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duquesne is a 3.5-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.