Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-6, ETSU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the ETSU Buccaneers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Alice Lloyd scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Tennessee Tech still came out on top. The Golden Eagles put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 108-82. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee Tech did.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-59 victory over the Gamecocks on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Buccaneers, the last time they lost on the road was back back in November. Having now won four straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 4-4.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

ETSU is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won both of the games they've played against ETSU in the last 8 years.