Current Records: SMU 19-7, FAU 20-6

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the FAU Owls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. SMU is coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

SMU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Tigers 106-79 at home. SMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Ricardo Wright, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assist. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Samuell Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the matchup between FAU and the Bulls on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Owls fell to the Bulls 90-86. FAU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Vladislav Goldin, who scored 23 points along with two blocks. He didn't help FAU's cause all that much against the Owls on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnell Davis, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, FAU were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. This was only their second loss (out of nine games) when they've passed the ball that well.

The Mustangs pushed their record up to 19-7 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.8 points per game. As for the Owls, their loss dropped their record down to 20-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as SMU and the Owls are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. SMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.