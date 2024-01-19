Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Wichita State after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FAU 42-31. Wichita State took a big hit to their ego last Sunday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-8 in no time. On the other hand, FAU will have to make due with a 13-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 8-8, FAU 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for FAU. The FAU Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Sunday, the Owls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Blazers, taking the game 86-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FAU.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Johnell Davis, who scored 30 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Vladislav Goldin, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 112-86. Wichita State has not had much luck with Memphis recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Colby Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Harlond Beverly, who scored 17 points along with six assists.

The Owls' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Shockers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

FAU is a big 15.5-point favorite against Wichita State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

