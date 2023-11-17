Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida State 2-0, Florida 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Florida State was far and away the favorite against Central Michigan. The Seminoles beat the Chippewas on Monday by the very same score they won with last week: 94-67. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-30.

Among those leading the charge was Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Baba Miller was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Gators got the win against the Rattlers on Tuesday by a conclusive 89-68.

Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Walter Clayton Jr. led the charge by scoring 18 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Alex Condon, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 2-0 and the Gators to 2-1.

Florida State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-19 record against the spread.

Florida State came up short against Florida when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 76-67. Can Florida State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 9-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Florida.