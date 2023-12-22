Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Grambling 2-9, Florida 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Florida. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Grambling Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Grambling is crawling into this match hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while Florida will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Florida scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 106-101. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Samuel, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Samuel has scored all season. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 48-47 to the Lions.

The Gators' win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-9.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Florida's sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Florida is a big 27-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

